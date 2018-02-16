Letters: When did Olympic motto become higher, faster, snarkier?

Who messed with Dylan Hernandez's kimchi? I'm not saying his reporting on the Winter Games' opening ceremony was sullen, but I gleaned more hope and comfort from my last reading of Sartre's "Being and Nothingness."
Mario Valvo
Ventura
::
We are only a few days in the Olympics, a time to celebrate diversity and peace, and John Cherwa decides that he needs to mock the host country, South Korea, in their desire to distance themselves from a dictator. He follows that up showing a disdain for long distance speedskating as well as the biathlon. He chooses to end his update by making sure we know Madison Chock, who undoubtedly is excited as all hell about being in the Olympics, needs to work on her grammar.
Get someone who has some respect for the Olympics, including all events, countries and athletes, and get rid of this jerk making a mockery of the efforts and sacrifices of all involved.
Teague Weybright
Santa Monica
::
The Olympics are an every four year celebration of personal dedication and perseverance for sport. John Cherwa's over-the-top, ill-failed attempt at sarcasm and humor completely misses the mark. If he's not enjoying watching the Games, then he should do us readers a favor and stop writing about them.
Cooper Laiden
Los Angeles
::
Minorities want/demand equality, yet they don't know how to behave like an equal. They don't know their responsibilities as an equal. That equality carries with it, responsibilities and obligations to fellow equals – like respecting others' rights.
Shani Davis lost the coin flip to Erin Hamlin. Davis should respect Hamlin's win and congratulate her — as an equal. Instead Davis raised the issue of "Black History Month," taking refuge in his minority status, where he relegated himself.
Rogelio Peña
Montebello
Any better?
With the deadline deal the Lakers made with Cleveland, it has become apparent that the Lakers really do have a plan on how to return to respectability. That's more than can be said for the previous regime. But still...
It appears that the "plan" is to pay exorbitant salaries to veteran players, like LeBron James and Paul George, leaving little room under the salary cap for the supporting cast. The problem is that the Lakers followed a plan like that a few years ago, paying ridiculous money to an over-the-hill Kobe Bryant. The way I remember it, that didn't work out so well.
By all indications, LeBron is on the downside of his career. He's still a very good player, sure, but he's not the player he was a few years ago. And while Paul George is a good player, he's not a franchise centerpiece.
In short, they'd be better off building the team through the draft.
David Trigg
Desert Hot Springs
::
The Lakers are wasting the talents of Luol Deng to make a point, that Magic Johnson and Rob Pelinka are better judges of talent than their predecessors, Mitch Kupchak and Jim Buss. Maybe so, but why cut off your nose to spite your face, Deng should be playing, especially at $17 million a year.
Luke Walton says of Deng, "he's not able to play right now." Yes he is, and though he may not fit into the team's future plans, he's got two more years on his contract. Do Brook Lopez and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope fit into the team's future plans? No, they'll both be gone next year. Magic publicly disparaging Deng, a class individual, is a shot below the belt.
I once had respect for the Lakers and Magic Johnson.
Michael Duchowny
Woodland Hills
::
Bill Plaschke's article on Luol Deng should be shared with all school-age athletes and coaches. It's a lesson in responsibility, teamwork, and humility. Deng displays what is means to be part of a team. We rarely see this in today's media coverage of game highlights, salary negotiations and athletes' off-court behavior. I salute the L.A. Times for highlighting this important backstory of unselfishness and courage. Just another example of a positive impact immigrants have on our country.
Victor Griego
South Pasadena
::
Bill Plaschke's column on Luol Deng's strange status with Lakers was very interesting. Luol Deng came across as a good man in a difficult situation. Rob Pelinka came across as a caring individual. Magic Johnson came across as a suit and a smile. Same old Magic.
Bert Bergen
La Cañada
::
Adios, Zo, LaVar has not only ruined the lives and basketball careers of Gelo and Melo, but now, in the height of stupidity, by demanding the Lakers draft and sign your brothers, he has sent you packing. Enjoy Lithuania.
PS: You may not have noticed, but after you went down with your fourth injury in 10 months, the Lakers played better with Brandon Ingram at the point.
Tom Lallas
Los Angeles
::
If LaVar is going to issue ultimatums, maybe he should just take his Balls and go home.
Paul Feinsinger
Agoura Hills
Play ball
Baseball players want to force owners to stop behaving rationally. The players want owners to stop taking advantage of benefits derived from having the worst record. Free agents may have to work for much less than they expected. There may be collusion on the part of team owners.
Yes indeed, this is our national pastime.
Robert Greene
Redlands
::
The Mike Scioscia era is almost over and I can hardly wait. How long has it been since the Angels have accomplished what he seems to want — winning it all — and the absurd moves along the way?
I wish him well as he moves on and out.
Go Angels!
Carol Marshall
Placentia
::
Shohei Ohtani: Strike 'em out, hit 'em out.
Richard Dennison
Goleta
::
