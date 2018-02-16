Letters: When did Olympic motto become higher, faster, snarkier?

We are only a few days in the Olympics, a time to celebrate diversity and peace, and John Cherwa decides that he needs to mock the host country, South Korea, in their desire to distance themselves from a dictator. He follows that up showing a disdain for long distance speedskating as well as the biathlon. He chooses to end his update by making sure we know Madison Chock, who undoubtedly is excited as all hell about being in the Olympics, needs to work on her grammar.