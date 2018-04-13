Letters: Readers take Patrick Reed's story personally

Like everyone else I'm thoroughly enjoying Shohei Ohtani's debutante moment, but we need to remember this is a sports honeymoon on steroids, accentuated by his subpar spring training. It's dizzyingly surreal to talk about a player who's pitching like Koufax and hitting like Ruth, and every time he rubs up a baseball it's a first in 90 years. But let's give the young man a break and realize ahead of time —like he already does — that yes, the league will get used to him, start to exploit his weaknesses and things will settle down. We can only hope that things end up half as good as they are now, which would still result in a long, successful and exciting career.