Letters: No Blue ribbons this season?

I'm not sure what analytics that the Dodger management is using, but according to my analytics they have a 100% chance of losing whenever they go to the bullpen. Perhaps it's time to leave the starters in to complete the gems that they are pitching. Not only will this greatly increase the Dodgers chances of winning, it will also make the games much more watchable. But then again, since the Dodger analytics show that only 30% of the market can view their games, this probably is not too important to them.