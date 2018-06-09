Justify works out at Belmont racetrack on Friday. (Peter Foley / EPA /Shutterstock)

It might not have been what trainer Bob Baffert wanted, but in a 1 1/2-mile race, there is plenty of time to fix any mistakes.

Justify drew the No. 1 post for Saturday’s running of the Belmont Stakes, the race that could make him the 13th Triple Crown winner. The rail is considered one of the worst, if not the worst, posts to draw.

Baffert appeared unconcerned when the announcement was made, then pulled out his phone, looked at a message and started laughing with those around him.