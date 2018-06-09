The Times horse racing newsletter recently assembled a panel of experts to rank the 12 Triple Crown winners in order of their ability. There were some interesting and also predictable results. We’re going to bring you the countdown again, in reverse order.

Rather than separate them out, we combined the final two in the same story. Citation put together a 16-race winning streak, including the Triple Crown races when he won in 1948. Secretariat, well, he’ll always be remembered for his 31-length win in the Belmont.

If you want to read more on Citation and Secretariat, click here.