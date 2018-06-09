Want to see a little history made? Want to make sure you’re home. Well, here’s what you need to know.

Justify’s quest to become the 13th winner of horse racing’s Triple Crown will commence around 6:46 p.m. if you are at Belmont Park in New York.

It’s the usual math after that. It’s 5:46 p.m. if you’re in the Chicago to Texas time zone. The area that houses the Rocky Mountains will see it at 4:46 p.m. And, most importantly, it’s 3:46 p.m. in Los Angeles.