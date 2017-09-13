Canelo Alvarez spent an abundance of time on a variety of skills he believes will be necessary to deal Gennady Golovkin his first loss Saturday night.

One of those is precisely the one Floyd Mayweather Jr. has advised his 2013 opponent to pursue.

In training camp for Conor McGregor last month, Mayweather Jr. interrupted some reporters’ conversation with his father/trainer Floyd Mayweather Sr. and said Alvarez should try to defeat unbeaten, three-belt middleweight champion Golovkin (37-0, 33 knockouts) with body punches.

“Look, I have my plan, my technical plan, my tactics already. We already set it up with the team what we are going to do,” Alvarez said Wednesday before the fighters’ final news conference at MGM Grand. “That [body punching] is one of them – attack the body, attack the head and everywhere we have got to attack.”

Alvarez’s answer – like Mayweather’s interest in discussing Alvarez-Golovkin – could very well be part of some encoded communication skills.

While the prideful Alvarez wanted it to be clear any fight plan that reveals itself Saturday is his own, he clearly has interest in accepting Mayweather’s advice after previously praising the 50-0 five-division champion’s performance in their 2013 meeting.

And Mayweather, too, usually isn’t in the habit of talking about any other fighter outside of his own scheduled opponent – perhaps unless he’s eyeing a victorious Alvarez as a future opponent in what would be a lucrative pay-per-view offering the 2.2 million buys they generated when Alvarez lost by majority decision at 23.

“Yeah, it would be good,” Alvarez (49-1-1, 34 KOs) said of a Mayweather rematch. “That is a thorn I have and I would like to take that thorn out.

“But it is not an obsession. If it happens, great. If it doesn’t, that is OK, too.”