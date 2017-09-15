The Canelo vs. Golovkin card airs live on PPV this Saturday at 5 p.m. PT. At stake: undisputed supremacy in the middleweight division. The main event should start around 7:50 p.m. PT.
Las Vegas
Canelo vs. Golovkin: The buzz has begun in Las Vegas
|Angel Rodriguez
The buzz that usually precedes big title fights in Las Vegas has finally arrived as the crowds of Canelo Alvarez and Gennedy Golovkin fans take over the MGM Grand.
Fans started lining up at 7 a.m. for the free weigh-in that doesn't start until noon, and by 11 a.m. the Grand Garden Coliseum was already filling up.
While this fight may have a different vibe than the Floyd Mayweather Jr.-Conor McGregor bout, there is no doubt that this is the fight boxing fans have been looking forward to.