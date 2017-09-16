Controversial scorecard raises eyebrows after Canelo vs. Golovkin draw

There was much hand-wringing ringside and on Twitter over the 118-110 scorecard submitted by judge Adelaide Byrd in the Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin title fight.

Bryd was roundly criticized on Twitter after her scorecard was so far off from the other two judges and most observers ringside.

Bryd only gave Golovkin the 3rd and the 7th rounds. The other judges Dave Moretti had it 115-113 for Golovkin and Don Trella scored it a draw.