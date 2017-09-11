Promoters for Saturday’s Canelo Alvarez-Gennady Golovkin middleweight title fight did East Coast newspapers a tremendous favor by moving up the start time for the four-fight pay-per-view card by one hour.

That means the main event should begin around 7:50 p.m. Pacific time.

Golovkin (37-0, 33 knockouts) is defending his World Boxing Assn., World Boxing Council and International Boxing Federation middleweight belts on the HBO card while Mexico’s 27-year-old Alvarez (49-1-1, 34 KOs) attempts to stamp this era as his now that Floyd Mayweather Jr. has retired.

The exact start time is predicated on how long the pay-per-view undercard bouts will last, and it’s quite possible all three will go the distance.

In the 10-round opener, lightweight Ryan Martin (19-0, 11 KOs) meets Mexico’s Francisco Rojo (20-2, 13 KOs), who has never been knocked down or stopped.

Then, promoter Oscar De La Hoya’s cousin, Diego De La Hoya (19-0, nine KOs) of Mexico, meets Coachella’s former bantamweight world champion Randy Caballero (24-0, 14 KOs) in a 10-round super-bantamweight bout.

Unbeaten South El Monte featherweight Joseph Diaz Jr. (24-0, 13 KOs) fights for the right to meet World Boxing Council champion Gary Russell Jr. next when he confronts hard-punching Jorge Lara (29-0-2, 21 KOs) of Mexico in a bout scheduled for 12 rounds.

While Lara did drop former multi-division champion Fernando Montiel four times in the first round of their April 2016 bout at StubHub Center, Diaz is more slick and elusive.

And with the expected walk-in pageantry and anthems, expect 7:50 p.m. to be an ideal time to be seated and not to miss a minute of the main-event boxing action.