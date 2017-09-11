The Canelo vs. Golovkin card airs live on PPV this Saturday at 5 p.m. PT. At stake: undisputed supremacy in the middleweight division. The main event should start around 7:50 p.m. PT.
What time does the Canelo-Golovkin fight start?
|Lance Pugmire
Promoters for Saturday’s Canelo Alvarez-Gennady Golovkin middleweight title fight did East Coast newspapers a tremendous favor by moving up the start time for the four-fight pay-per-view card by one hour.
That means the main event should begin around 7:50 p.m. Pacific time.
Golovkin (37-0, 33 knockouts) is defending his World Boxing Assn., World Boxing Council and International Boxing Federation middleweight belts on the HBO card while Mexico’s 27-year-old Alvarez (49-1-1, 34 KOs) attempts to stamp this era as his now that Floyd Mayweather Jr. has retired.
The exact start time is predicated on how long the pay-per-view undercard bouts will last, and it’s quite possible all three will go the distance.
In the 10-round opener, lightweight Ryan Martin (19-0, 11 KOs) meets Mexico’s Francisco Rojo (20-2, 13 KOs), who has never been knocked down or stopped.
Then, promoter Oscar De La Hoya’s cousin, Diego De La Hoya (19-0, nine KOs) of Mexico, meets Coachella’s former bantamweight world champion Randy Caballero (24-0, 14 KOs) in a 10-round super-bantamweight bout.
Unbeaten South El Monte featherweight Joseph Diaz Jr. (24-0, 13 KOs) fights for the right to meet World Boxing Council champion Gary Russell Jr. next when he confronts hard-punching Jorge Lara (29-0-2, 21 KOs) of Mexico in a bout scheduled for 12 rounds.
While Lara did drop former multi-division champion Fernando Montiel four times in the first round of their April 2016 bout at StubHub Center, Diaz is more slick and elusive.
And with the expected walk-in pageantry and anthems, expect 7:50 p.m. to be an ideal time to be seated and not to miss a minute of the main-event boxing action.
Golovkin's trainer says it's 'impossible' for his fighter to lose Saturday
|Lance Pugmire
Nobody has been more bullish on Gennady Golovkin’s ability than his trainer, Abel Sanchez, who said at Dodger Stadium on Sunday that it’s “impossible” for Golovkin to lose to Canelo Alvarez on Saturday night in their pay-per-view bout at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena.
Sanchez, whose teaching of unbeaten, three-belt middleweight champion Golovkin (37-0, 33 knockouts) began with having the fighter study old video of Mexican warrior Julio Cesar Chavez Sr., said the Kazakh's “presence” will determine the outcome of Saturday’s bout.
By that, he means he believes that Golovkin’s preparation and ring experience — marked by a 23-fight knockout streak that was ended in a victory by unanimous decision over Daniel Jacobs in March — should outlast Alvarez’s reliance on youthful energy and power.
Breaking down the fight further, Sanchez said the key discipline to watch will be jab effectiveness.
“The jab is probably the most important weapon,” Sanchez said. “Canelo’s got a good jab, but the timing of Gennady’s jab will be more important. His [jab] is more ramrod.
“I feel like this is a great fight for us, a fight that we’re going to be extremely happy [about] in the end, and good enough that hopefully we do it again.”
Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s advice for Canelo Alvarez: 'Go to the body'
|Lance Pugmire
Even as he trained for Conor McGregor last month, Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s thoughts turned to Saturday’s anticipated middleweight title fight between unbeaten, three-belt champion Gennady Golovkin and his challenger from Mexico, Canelo Alvarez.
As he overheard an interviewer ask father-trainer Floyd Mayweather Sr. who would win the Golovkin-Alvarez bout, Mayweather Jr. interrupted.
Mayweather cruised to a majority decision victory over a 23-year-old Alvarez in 2013, but he told one close to him afterward that Alvarez punched harder than any opponent he had faced.
“He’s got to go to the body, Daddy,” Mayweather Jr. said of Alvarez. “He can stop him if he goes to the body.”
After stopping McGregor by 10th-round technical knockout Aug. 26, Mayweather said he was retired, a point he reiterated on a Showtime boxing telecast Friday in Las Vegas.
But a rematch with Alvarez, 27, would certainly be a lucrative bout that would be difficult for Mayweather to pass up after drawing more than 4 million pay-per-view buys against UFC champion McGregor.
Four years ago, their meeting set a then-record of $150 million in sales from 2.2 million pay-per-view buys.
If Alvarez can wrest the throne from Golovkin, considered by some to be the world’s No. 1 pound-for-pound boxer, that rematch would certainly be favored to surpass those prior sales.
Mayweather (50-0) has been less interested in fighting Golovkin, although he could see diminished speed in the 35-year-old champion from Kazakhstan and press for a fight at 154 pounds.
“It ain’t that Triple-G [Golovkin] is weak to the body, but if you go down there, you’ll find a lot of stuff you haven’t seen before,” Mayweather Sr. advised, perhaps to assist Alvarez trainers Eddy and Chepo Reynoso. “It happens that way.”
Gennady Golovkin wants to focus on fight, not new daughter
|Lance Pugmire
Middleweight boxing champion Gennady Golovkin is considered by some to be the best in the world at his profession, a job that requires its participants in deciding moments to turn away from considerations of the heart.
On Friday, Golovkin’s wife, Alina, gave birth to the couple’s second child and first daughter — perfect timing as the boxer returned home from training in Big Bear before he departs Monday for his Saturday night showdown in Las Vegas against Mexico’s former world champion, Canelo Alvarez.
Yet, Sunday, which brought Golovkin (37-0, 33 knockouts) to Dodger Stadium to throw out the ceremonial first pitch, also marked the start of fight week.
So from Golovkin’s perspective, the idea of waxing sentimentally about the beauty of his child’s arrival was not anything he cared to discuss in great detail publicly.
“I just want to talk about my business now — my boxing — not my family,” Golovkin said. “My focus now is boxing.”
|Lance Pugmire
|Lance Pugmire
|Lance Pugmire