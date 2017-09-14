Is there going to be a rematch? A definite maybe

Canelo Alvarez, left, and Gennady Golovkin face off during a news conference on Sept. 13.

Although Gennady Golovkin does not have the same rematch clause as Canelo Alvarez, he and promoter Oscar De La Hoya say they would want to pursue a second fight if Saturday’s middleweight title bout is competitive.

A rematch “is very possible,” Alvarez told reporters before Wednesday’s news conference. “It all depends really how the first fight goes before we can talk about a second fight, but if the fans, the people see it, I have no problem to do it right away.

“Time period, time restraints, won’t be an issue. … Absolutely, I have no problem with it.”

The 35-year-old Golovkin (37-0, 33 knockouts), who was delayed in his effort to fight Alvarez for nearly two years before Saturday’s bout was made, told reporters that while he appreciates Alvarez’s sentiment, it’s really De La Hoya’s call.

“That rematch clause was put there for security,” De La Hoya said. “I have no clue who’s going to win.

“And if it’s a close fight, if it’s a great fight and there’s public demand, why not make another one?”

Alvarez previously has said he wants to win convincingly and move on with his career.

“I will not keep anybody from experiencing a great trilogy if there can be one,” De La Hoya said. “If Triple-G [Golovkin] beats Canelo or vice versa, there will be a rematch. There’s no other way. That’s what boxing needs now.”