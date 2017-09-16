The Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin fight lived up to the hype with a classic middleweight battle that ended in a somewhat controversial draw. One judge scored it 118-110 for Canelo, a second judge had it 115-113 for Golovkin and the third had it even.
Round 11: Canelo takes lead heading into last round
Golovkin keeps the pressure on Canelo early and you see the confidence building in him. A nice overhead right by Canelo gets the crowd to his feet. Good round so far for Canelo.
Golovkin slips a couple more of Canelo's punches in the corner and the boxers aren't tiring, even after 10 rounds of non-stop action. Credit to both of them.
Canelo wins a close one and takes a lead heading into the final round.
LA Times Card: Canelo 10-9 (105-104 Canelo)