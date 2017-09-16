Sports
The Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin fight lived up to the hype with a classic middleweight battle that ended in a somewhat controversial draw. One judge scored it 118-110 for Canelo, a second judge had it 115-113 for Golovkin and the third had it even.

Round 11: Canelo takes lead heading into last round

Golovkin keeps the pressure on Canelo early and you see the confidence building in him. A nice overhead right by Canelo gets the crowd to his feet. Good round so far for Canelo. 

Golovkin slips a couple more of Canelo's punches in the corner and the boxers aren't tiring, even after 10 rounds of non-stop action. Credit to both of them. 

Canelo wins a close one and takes a lead heading into the final round. 

LA Times Card: Canelo 10-9 (105-104 Canelo) 

