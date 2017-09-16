Round 3: Good back and forth, but round goes to Canelo

Strong lefts by Golovkin to start the round. This is the best start to a round by Golovkin so far.

Another missed uppercut by Canelo, and the chants for the Mexican champ start up again. Canelo is really loading up on his punches, but they've missed so far. If Golovkin slows up and one of those punches lands, watch out.

Two uppercuts by Canelo and he is now in charge of the round. Canelo is looking much more confident right now, almost daring Golovkin to get close to him.

LA Times Card: Canelo 10-9 (30-27 Canelo)