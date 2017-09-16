Round 6: Even round goes to Canelo

Slower start to the sixth round after an amazing fifth round of action. Nice left by Canelo gets the crowd going again.

Golovkin's endurance seems to be paying off a bit. He just keeps coming at Canelo, who is showing great defensive skills.

Canelo with a nice combination to halt a bit of Golovkin's momentum. That does not stop the chants of "Triple G, Triple G".

Very even round, but it foes slightly to Canelo.

LA Times Card: 10-9 Canelo (58-56 Canelo)