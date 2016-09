There's less than an hour before the Rams and 49ers kickoff for Monday Night Football.

It's a chilly, breezy late-summer day in Santa Clara. The field cooled off quickly after the sun fell behind the oversized press box and luxury suites at Levy's Stadium.

The Rams inactive players, including No. 1 pick Jared Goff, were on the field working out about 90 minutes prior to kickoff. It was an interesting opportunity to watch Goff, given many predicted he would start against the 49ers, near his hometown of Novato in Marin County.

Rams executives told The Times that they do not anticipate any demonstrations from their players during the national anthem.