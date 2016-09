Los Angeles waited 22 years for this: The 49ers (picked by many to finish last in the NFC West) lead the Rams, 14-0, at halftime.

In seven series the Rams have punted six times and thrown an interception.

They are one of eight on third down.

Case Keenum has completed seven of 16 passes, with an interception.

Todd Gurley has rushed for 28 yards in 11 carries.

Forty Niners quarterback Blaine Gabbert is 12 of 18 for 80 yards and has rushed for 40 yards in seven carries.

Jeremy Kerley has caught four passes for 38 yards.

Carlos Hyde has rushed for 65 yard and a touchdown in 10 carries and Shaun Draughn has rushed for 18 yards and a touchdown in six carries.