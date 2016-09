Shaun Draughn rushed for three yards and a 49ers touchdown. The 49ers lead the Rams, 14-0, in the second quarter.

In the words of Rams Coach Jeff Fisher, this looks like some 7-9 type [stuff].

Blaine Gabbert converted on fourth and six with an 18-yard pass to Jeremy Kerley in front of Coty Sensabaugh.

A few plays later, Gabbert scrambled for nine yards to setup the touchdown run. Lamarcus Joyner was called for holding on the play. Gabbert was eventually tackled by Mark Barron in what looked like a frightening hit from the press box.

Gabbert has completed nine of 14 passes for 58 yards and has rushed for 41 yards in six carries.

Carlos Hyde has rushed for 51 yards and a touchdown in seven carries.

Daughn has rushed for 15 yards and a touchdown in five carries.