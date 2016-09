Another three and out for the Rams.

Maybe they should give Sean Mannion a whirl.

Case Keenum threw an incomplete pass to Tavon Austin before finding him for a five-yard gain.

On third and five Keenum took a huge hit as his pass to Kenny Britt fell incomplete. Keenum popped back up, but it couldn't have felt good.

The Rams are one of 10 on third down.

Keenum is now nine of 20 for 69 yards, with an interception.

Todd Gurley has rushed for 29 yards in five carries.