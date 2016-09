The Rams offense is struggling and they punted for a fifth time.

Tavon Austin rushed for two yards before Case Keenum completed a 22-yard pass to Kenny Britt.

The 49ers have shut down Todd Gurley who rushed for five yards in consecutive carries.

On third and five, Keenum's pass fell far short of Austin.

The Rams are one of six on third down.

Keenum is six of 12 for 66 yards, with an interception.