The Rams drove down inside the 49ers 30-yard line, but ultimately turned the ball over on downs. Case Keenum's attempts to scramble on fourth-and-10 fell five yards short of the first down marker.

Keenum had back-to-back 15-yard completions to move the team to the 24-yard line, but the drive stalled behind three consecutive incompletions setting up the fourth down.

Rather than attempting a field goal for the team's first points as the Los Angeles Rams in more than 21 years, Coach Jeff Fisher kept his offense on the field and they failed.

The drive spanned 10 plays, accumulating 53 yards.