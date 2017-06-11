The U.S. men's national team is in Mexico City to take on Mexico at Estadio Azteca. It's a crucial match in World Cup qualifying for Russia 2018.
Los Angeles Times sports writers Kevin Baxter and Dylan Hernandez and foreign correspondents Kate Linthicum and Patrick McDonell will provide live updates. The match starts at 5:30 p.m. Pacific time. It's on TV on Fox Sports 1 and Univision.
For these soccer fans, it's about 'Mexican pride'
|Patrick J. McDonnell and Cecilia Sanchez
As the time for Sunday's World Cup qualifying soccer match approached, many Mexico fans had found seats at a sports bar, restaurant or cafes where big-screen televisions were broadcasting pre-game reports. Emotions ran high as the two sides took to the field.
“We hope that Mexico wins,” said Cesar Marquez, 28, who was seated at the Malfama bar in the hip Condesa district with his girlfriend, Vanesa Yanez, 23. "The United States is always the principal rival of Mexico, in football and everything else."
Both donned Tee-shirts with the colors of the Mexican flag in a spacious bar where a half dozen screens were showing the pre-game activities.
“Now, with everything with Trump, this also has to do with Mexican pride,” said Marquez. “The United States may be very strong, but in football, we Mexicans are always better.”
Added Yanez: “Better that Trump know that in football we are better than them. We will show it today!”
Bradley with a wonder strike gives U.S. 1-0 lead
|Angel Rodriguez
It took only six minutes for the United States to score. Michael Bradley grabbed a ball at midfield and chipped a long strike from just inside the midfield circle that beat goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa.
This will be one of the goals that will be forever on repeat whenever these team face each other.
Elbows are out early at Azteca
|Angel Rodriguez
The elbows are out early. Mexican defenders have caught DeMarcus Beasley and Bobby Wood flush with elbows on balls in the air.
Neither were issued cards or even whistled for fouls. It's an early indication of how physical this game may turn out to be, especialy if Wood and Pulisic get loose on couterattacks.
A defensive lineup for U.S. Will it be enough to hold off El Tri?
|Angel Rodriguez
U.S. national team head coach Bruce Arena is going to trot a lineup with seven total changes. Missing from the lineup against Mexico in Azteca are goalkeeper Tim Howard, midfielder Clint Dempsey and forward Jozy Altidore.
Arena is lining up in a 3-4-3 that will probably resemble a 3-2-5 arrangement with Demarcus Beasley and DeAndre Yedlin tracking back to defend against an explosive Mexican lineup.
The thinking is that Christian Pulisic and Bobby Wood can provide some dangerous runs in the counterattack to keep Mexico honest.
A tie will feel like a win for the United States, and the point will be critical in the team's chances of staying in the top three positions in CONCACAF.
We'll see early on how long the U.S. stays in that 3-4-3 formation.
Mexican fans aren't the only ones getting political at World Cup qualifier
|Kate Linthicum
Mexican soccer fans weren't the only ones getting political ahead of Sunday's U.S.-Mexico World Cup qualifying match.
Josh Romano, a 45-year-old who lives in Venice Beach, waved one sign that said "Impeach Trump!"
Then he raised another sign, a poster with a photo of U.S. soccer's most famous player.
"Landon Donovan for president," it read.
Romano traveled with an American friend who also toted an anti-Trump sign. He said they felt it was important to show Mexicans that not all Americans support the U.S.president, who has angered many here with his anti-Mexican rhetoric.
"I want the Mexican people to know that our country isn't like that," he said.
"Most of my friends don't like Trump," he said. "I definitely don't like what's going on in our country."
As Romano posed for photo after photo with Mexican fans, he talked politics with a few.
"There isn't time for racism, man," he told one.
"Exactly," the man replied.
At a raucous tailgate party, Mexican soccer fans say 'it's time to fight back' against Trump
|Kate Linthicum
At the raucous tailgate party outside of Estadio Azteca, there were icy coolers of beer, vendors grilling heaps of taco meat, and, this being Mexico, mariachis.
The musicians sweated in their cowboy boots and elegant black suits, playing song after song for a dancing crowd. At one point, the singer led everyone in an improvised song.
"We don't want the wall," they sang together.
Although fans had come to Mexico City's fabled stadium to watch a World Cup qualifying soccer match against the United States, and not talk politics, President Trump was everywhere.
His face was emblazoned on signs and T-shirts, sometimes along with a middle finger, and on giant posters that featured a slur sometimes directed at gay people.
"I hate home. He's trying to destroy my family," said Agustin Sanchez, 60, who wore the Trump shirt with the middle finger.
Sanchez lived in Sacramento for more than 30 years before he was deported to Mexico six years ago. He has multiple family members who serve in the U.S. military, and he worries they will be discriminated against because of their Mexican origins now that Trump is president.
Sunday was about soccer, he insisted, but he wore the shirt to make a point. Trump has criticized Mexican immigrants as rapists and drug dealers, vowed to impose a border tax and make Mexico pay for construction of a border wall.
"It's time to fight back," Sanchez said.
U.S. fans getting full protection inside Estadio Azteca
|Angel Rodriguez
The U.S.-vs.-Mexico soccer rivalry is one of the most intense in the world, given the border shared by the two countries and the complex geopolitical relationship.
L.A. Times writer Kevin Baxter detailed the history of the rivalry in all its hard-fought glory with some former players from both sides.
But an interesting part of the dynamic also comes from hardy U.S. soccer fans who brave the hostile treatment of the Mexican fans inside Estadio Azteca.
