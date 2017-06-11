As the time for Sunday's World Cup qualifying soccer match approached, many Mexico fans had found seats at a sports bar, restaurant or cafes where big-screen televisions were broadcasting pre-game reports. Emotions ran high as the two sides took to the field.

“We hope that Mexico wins,” said Cesar Marquez, 28, who was seated at the Malfama bar in the hip Condesa district with his girlfriend, Vanesa Yanez, 23. "The United States is always the principal rival of Mexico, in football and everything else."

Both donned Tee-shirts with the colors of the Mexican flag in a spacious bar where a half dozen screens were showing the pre-game activities.

“Now, with everything with Trump, this also has to do with Mexican pride,” said Marquez. “The United States may be very strong, but in football, we Mexicans are always better.”

Added Yanez: “Better that Trump know that in football we are better than them. We will show it today!”