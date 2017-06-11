Mexican fans aren't the only ones getting political at World Cup qualifier

Mexican soccer fans weren't the only ones getting political ahead of Sunday's U.S.-Mexico World Cup qualifying match.

Josh Romano, a 45-year-old who lives in Venice Beach, waved one sign that said "Impeach Trump!"

Then he raised another sign, a poster with a photo of U.S. soccer's most famous player.

"Landon Donovan for president," it read.

Romano traveled with an American friend who also toted an anti-Trump sign. He said they felt it was important to show Mexicans that not all Americans support the U.S.president, who has angered many here with his anti-Mexican rhetoric.

"I want the Mexican people to know that our country isn't like that," he said.

"Most of my friends don't like Trump," he said. "I definitely don't like what's going on in our country."

As Romano posed for photo after photo with Mexican fans, he talked politics with a few.

"There isn't time for racism, man," he told one.

"Exactly," the man replied.