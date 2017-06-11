The U.S. men's national team is in Mexico City to take on Mexico at Estadio Azteca. It's a crucial match in World Cup qualifying for Russia 2018.
Los Angeles Times sports writers Kevin Baxter and Dylan Hernandez and foreign correspondents Kate Linthicum and Patrick McDonell will provide live updates. The match starts at 5:30 p.m. Pacific time. It's on TV on Fox Sports 1 and Univision.
Pulisic finally sees some touches
|Angel Rodriguez
Finally some life from Christian Pulisic. It was the first time we have seen Pulisic with some space as he weaved his way down the wing and was close to getting a cross over to Bobby Wood.
The U.S. will need to pressure the Mexican defense much more if they want to keep the pressure off themselves on the other end.
They can't continue to stay in full bunker mode and expect to keep the score tied.