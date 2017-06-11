The U.S. men's national team is in Mexico City to take on Mexico at Estadio Azteca. It's a crucial match in World Cup qualifying for Russia 2018.
Los Angeles Times sports writers Kevin Baxter and Dylan Hernandez and foreign correspondents Kate Linthicum and Patrick McDonell will provide live updates. The match starts at 5:30 p.m. Pacific time. It's on TV on Fox Sports 1 and Univision.
Sloppy start to the second half
|Angel Rodriguez
Both teams decided to come out with the same lineup that finished the first half.
A sloppy start to the second half on both sides with Mexico looking to attack from the wings and the U.S. staying back.
The U.S. will continue to look for the counterattack and will need to get Pulisic more involved if they want to present any danger to the Mexican side.