U.S. midfielder Michael Bradley tries to head the ball away from Mexico's Oswaldo Alanis.

Both teams decided to come out with the same lineup that finished the first half.

A sloppy start to the second half on both sides with Mexico looking to attack from the wings and the U.S. staying back.

The U.S. will continue to look for the counterattack and will need to get Pulisic more involved if they want to present any danger to the Mexican side.