Sports

The U.S. men's national team is in Mexico City to take on Mexico at Estadio Azteca. It's a crucial match in World Cup qualifying for Russia 2018.

Los Angeles Times sports writers Kevin Baxter and Dylan Hernandez and foreign correspondents Kate Linthicum and Patrick McDonell will provide live updates. The match starts at 5:30 p.m. Pacific time. It's on TV on Fox Sports 1 and Univision.


Sloppy start to the second half

Angel Rodriguez
U.S. midfielder Michael Bradley tries to head the ball away from Mexico's Oswaldo Alanis. (Alfredo Estrella / AFP / Getty Images)
U.S. midfielder Michael Bradley tries to head the ball away from Mexico's Oswaldo Alanis. (Alfredo Estrella / AFP / Getty Images)

Both teams decided to come out with the same lineup that finished the first half. 

A sloppy start to the second half on both sides with Mexico looking to attack from the wings and the U.S. staying back. 

The U.S. will continue to look for the counterattack and will need to get Pulisic more involved if they want to present any danger to the Mexican side. 

Mexico players react to a foul committed by DeAndre Yedlin of the U.S. (Rebecca Blackwell / Associated Press)
Mexico players react to a foul committed by DeAndre Yedlin of the U.S. (Rebecca Blackwell / Associated Press)

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
68°