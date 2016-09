Adoree' Jackson intercepted a pass by Ryan Burns when the Cardinal quarterback aimed deep on third down and underthrew his receiver.

The interception was the second of Jackson's career.

Stanford took over after the Trojans turned the ball over on downs.

Trojans Coach Clay Helton inserted Sam Darnold at quarterback on third and fourth downs, only to hand the ball off to Ronald Jones on consecutive plays.

Earlier in the series, Max Browne completed short passes to Steven Mitchell and Deontay Burnett,. When facing third and 18 (after a sixth false start by the offensive line), Browne completed a 30-yard pass over the middle to Tyler Petite.