USC punted for a second time after Max Browne handed off to Ronald Jones on third and 17 and Jones was tackled far short of a first down.

Jones rushed for eight yards to start the series and Deontay Burnett followed with a seven-yard reception.

But the drive took a big step backward when Browne was sacked on second down with the pass rush coming from the right side of the field. 

One must wonder why USC, with so many receivers, would opt to run the football on third and 17.