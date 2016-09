Stanford worked the clock, running the ball eight consecutive times before punting.

This one might as well be put in the books, barring a miracle comeback by the Trojans.

Christian McCaffrey has rushed for 165 yards and a touchdown in 30 carries and has caught four passes for 73 yards and a touchdown.

McCaffrey's backup, Bryce Love, also has been productive. Love has rushed for 48 yards in 10 carries.