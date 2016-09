Stanford kicked a 42-yard field goal to take a 20-10 lead over USC in the third quarter.

USC's Adoree' Jackson and Michael Hutchings made outstanding plays on second and third down, respectively, to keep the Cardinal from the end zone.

The Cardinal are trying to limit how many touches Christian McCaffrey gets, so Bryce Love took over for a few carries. Love rushed for 20 yards in consecutive carries to start the series.

Quarterback Ryan Burns then kept the ball for consecutive carries, gaining 13 yards, before he handed off to McCaffrey, twice, for 16 yards.

Jackson broke up a pass in the end zone and Hutchings tackled McCaffrey on third down.