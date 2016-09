Stanford kicked a 31-yard field goal to take a 10-3 lead over USC in the second quarter.

The scoring drive covered 60 yards in 14 plays and ate 5:48 off the clock.

The Trojans haven't been able to get off the field on third down - the Cardinal have converted five of seven.

And USC hasn't been able to slow down Christian McCaffrey, who has rushed for 51 yards in 12 carries and has caught two passes for 65 yards and a touchdown.

Ryan Burns completed a 15-yard pass to Trent Irwin and an 11-yard pass to Dalton Schultz in the series.

On third down, Chris Hawkins was able to put pressure on Burns, which forced his pass to fall incomplete and the Cardinal to settle for a field goal.