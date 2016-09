USC's John Houston and Michael Hutchings stopped Stanford's Christian McCaffrey in the air as he tried to leap over the goal line on third down.

But then came fourth down.

McCaffrey rushed one yard for his second touchdown of the day. The Cardinal lead the Trojans, 17-3, in the second quarter.

The scoring drive covered 57 yards in eight plays and took 4:25.

McCaffrey was a one-man wrecking crew on the drive. He rushed for 48 yards in seven carries.

Bryce Love rushed for nine yards in one carry.

The Trojans need to find the end zone before halftime if they want to have a shot at a second-half comeback.