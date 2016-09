Michael Rector has been bogged down all night by Adoree' Jackson, until Cardinal Coach David Shaw called for a reverse and Rector ran 56 yards for a Stanford touchdown.

The Cardinal lead USC, 27-10, in the third quarter.

The scoring drive covered 62 yards in two plays. Christian McCaffrey rushed for four yards.

This is all but over for the Trojans. It's probable that Clay Helton will be 1-4 as USC's coach, dating to a loss last season against Stanford in the Pac-12 Conference championship game after his interim coaching title was removed.