USC was unable to convert a turnover into any points as the offense continues to stumble.

Max Browne completed a third-down pass to Darreus Rogers for nine yards but then faced third-down again and couldn't complete a pass to JuJu Smith-Schuster. 

Smith-Schuster, USC's leading receiver last season, has caught just two passes for 25 yards.

The Trojans took possession after Adoree' Jackson intercepted a pass by Ryan Burns.