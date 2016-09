USC's defense looked sharp on Stanford' opening drive and forced the Cardinal to punt.

Stanford quarterback Ryan Burns completed one of two passes for a loss of two yards.

Chrisian McCaffrey rushed for 18 yards in two carries.

Chris Hawkins forced McCaffrey to fumble, but Stanford's Trent Irwin recovered.

Francis Owusu caught a short pass, but Uchenna Nwosu read the play and tackled Owusu for a two-yard loss.

Iman Marshall tackled Bobby Okereke for a three-yard loss.

McCaffrey took a handoff on third and 20 and was tackled far short of the first down.