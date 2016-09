USC's offensive line has put the Trojans in a hole.

The line was flagged for a fifth false start in the first play of the drive.

On the next play, Tyler Petite caught a short pass and fumbled, but JuJu Smith-Schuster (who has caught only one pass) recovered the ball.

Steven Mitchell Jr. caught a 19-yard pass.

The drive stalled on an incomplete deep throw to Smith-Schuster, a four-yard catch by Justin Davis and then an incomplete pass to Davis as Stanford blitzed.