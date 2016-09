USC ran the ball effectively in its first series, but the drive stalled after a couple of first downs and the Trojans punted.

Justin Davis rushed for 28 yards in four carries and caught a pass out of the backfield, but was tackled at the line of scrimmage.

The drive went backward on the next to plays when Zach Banner was called for a false start and Ronald Jones, in his first carry, was tackled for a five-yard loss. Jones rushed for 13 yards in the next carry, but couldn't reach a first down.