With JuJu Smith-Schuster drawing extra attention from the Utah State secondary — an approach Alabama used to hold the star wideout to one catch last week — USC’s Darreus Rogers is putting together an impressive game.

Rogers caught a career-high seventh pass on the Trojans’ first drive of the second half, and has created separation all game. Max Browne has frequently found Rogers on short button-hook routes or screens, and Rogers then has been able to pick up extra yardage.

As USC moves down the field looking to build on its 21-0 lead, Rogers has picked up two first downs on the drive and 82 receiving yards in the game.

As for Smith, he has a touchdown pass. And this: