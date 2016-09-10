One USC player knows Utah State can be quick on the draw

USC tackle Stevie Tu’ikolovatu faced Utah State when he played for Utah last year.

Tu’ikolovatu helped the Utes to a 10-point win. He had a few friends playing for Utah State, but he doesn’t know whether they are on this year’s team. What Tu’ikolovatu does remember is the Aggies’ hard-to-stop rushing attack.

Dual-threat quarterback Kent Myers leads Utah State (1-0). Senior running back Devante Mays, who rushed for 208 yards and three touchdowns in a lopsided win over Weber State last week, also paces Utah State’s offense.

“We’re just trying to keep playing contain on him, and watch those ... what are those called? ... the draws,” Tu’ikolovatu said this week. “We just have to watch those draws. When he'll just drop back and take off right in the middle, find the gap and just take off.”

Myers was efficient in Utah State’s Week 1 win, completing 11 of 7 passes for 100 yards and adding 53 yards rushing.

The Aggies ran 44 times for 428 yards. USC’s defensive line — a question mark heading into the season that was exposed against Alabama — will be tested again.