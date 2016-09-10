USC bounces back with easy win over Utah State, 45-7

It wasn’t exactly pretty, and it certainly wasn’t loud, but USC's football team got in the win column with a 45-7 trouncing of Utah State at the Coliseum on Saturday.

The Trojans were coming off a 52-6 loss last week to top-ranked Alabama, and they stumbled early, as USC left tackle Chuma Edoga was ejected for making contact with a referee at the end of the Trojans' first drive.

But USC (1-1) quickly restored order when Michael Pittman Jr. blocked a punt and Max Browne found JuJu Smith-Schuster for a three-yard touchdown three plays later.

That was USC’s first touchdown of the season, coming after 63 minutes, 10 seconds of game action. From there, the Trojans relied on short passes, timely runs and a stingy defense to methodically bury the lesser-talented Aggies.

Browne finished having completed 23 of 30 passes for 182 yards and two touchdowns, with an interception. Backup quarterback Sam Darnold also passed for two touchdowns — one when he came in early in the game with USC in the red zone, and another after the outcome was well in hand.

Trojans receiver Darreus Rogers caught a career-high seven passes for 82 yards and provided a consistent option as the Aggies keyed on Smith-Schuster throughout the game.

Smith-Schuster finished with seven catches for 56 yards and two touchdowns, the second of which came on a 15-yard pass from Darnold in the fourth quarter.

Utah State (1-1) could barely move the ball. The rushing attack that gained 428 yards against Weber State last week was smothered by USC’s front, and Aggies quarterback Kent Myers had a pass intercepted by Leon McQuay III right before USC’s third touchdown.

Utah State finished with 253 total yards to the Trojans’ 422, and the Aggies didn’t get on the board until the last play of the third quarter.

With USC leading 24-0 as the end of the third quarter neared, Adoree' Jackson scooped up a bouncing punt around Utah State’s 20-yard line and looked upfield.

As Jackson snaked through the Aggies' punt-return unit — white shirts flying at him before falling at his feet — two conclusions could be drawn: Jackson was bound for the end zone, and the Trojans were undoubtedly going to win.

Jackson crossed the goal line seconds later, completing a 77-yard play, and USC stretched its lead to 31 points.

USC's final touchdown, with 2 minutes 44 seconds left in the game, came on a two-yard run by Aca'Cedric Ware.