It may have taken 63 minutes and 10 seconds of game time — and come after two player ejections — but USC finally scored its first touchdown of the season to take a 7-0 lead over Utah State.

The score came on a 3-yard pass from Max Browne to top option JuJu Smith-Schuster, who was blanketed by Alabama last week and finished just one reception.

The Trojans only had to go six yards to find the end zone after Michael Pittman blocked a punt.

Here's how it looked: