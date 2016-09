When Utah State is finding success on offense, its running game is usually the reason.

That’s why the Aggies trail USC, 14-0, as halftime nears at the Coliseum.

Utah State has rushed for just 25 yards on 11 carries, a 2.3-yard average. In its lopsided win over Weber State last week, the Aggies finished with 428 yards rushing, 9.7 yards per carry.

But the Trojans' defense is a bit more athletic than Weber State’s, which has been evident in Saturday’s first half. And because Utah State can’t move the ball on first and second down, the Trojans' secondary has pressed up on the Aggies’ passing attack that has mostly been screens and short slants.