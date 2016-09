USC quarterback Max Browne completed 18 of 24 passes for 135 yards and two touchdowns with one interception in the first half.

Backup quarterback Sam Darnold came on for one play and threw a 13-yard touchdown on a screen to Deontay Burnett.

Utah State quarterback Kent Myers has been as efficient as Browne but not nearly as effective. He’s completed eight of 12 passes for 58 yards with an interception -- which came one play after Browne threw a pass into double coverage that resulted in his interception.

Justin Davis leads USC's rushing attack with 51 yards in 11 carries. Utah State's Devante Mays, who ran all over Weber State last week, has just 19 yards in seven carries.

USC receiver Darreus Rodgers has a game-high 59 yards in five catches, while JuJu Smith-Schuster has five catches for 29 yards and a touchdown.

Rayshad Lewis leads the Aggies with two receptions for 22 yards. He is the only Utah State player with more than one catch.