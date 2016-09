JuJu Smith-Schuster was nearly silent against Alabama last week, but now has two touchdowns in USC's rout of Utah State.

The latest came on a 15-yard pass from backup quarterback Sam Darnold with 9 minutes 45 seconds remaining in the game.

Smith-Schuster has seven catches for 56 yards. Darreus Rogers leads all receivers with seven catches for 82 yards.

Darnold has completed four of six passes for 47 yards and two touchdowns.

Here's what the Darnold-to-Smith touchdown looked like: