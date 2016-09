A two-yard touchdown pass from Max Browne to Steven Mitchell Jr. 19 seconds before halftime has put USC up on Utah State, 21-0.

The touchdown came after a few shaky decisions by Browne, who nearly threw his second interception on as many drives while trying to fit a pass into a shrinking window.

Then Browne fumbled a snap and shoveled a pass to Deontay Burnett, who ran the ball to the two-yard line and set up the touchdown.

Browne has completed 18 of 24 passes for 135 yards and two touchdowns.

Here's how that most recent touchdown looked: