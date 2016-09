With less than an hour until USC’s season opener against Utah State, the Los Angeles skyline still sits behind a morning fog, and the Coliseum remains near-empty.

That’s the consequence of an 11 a.m. kickoff, which gave way to a subdued USC tailgate and very few early-arriving fans. The Trojans (0-1) are coming off a 52-6 loss to No. 1 Alabama and could use a pick-me-up from the home crowd.

Utah State (1-0), which relies on a rushing attack that sliced up Weber State for 428 yards in Week 1, may avoid a hostile road crowd.

If the pregame buildup is any indication, USC will try to put its season on track in a relatively quiet stadium. That is, of course, assuming the Trojans can handle the Aggies and avoid the boos that would accompany the program’s first 0-2 start since 1997.