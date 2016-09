USC drained some time off the clock with a 14-play drive spanning 5 minutes and 20 seconds on its first possession of the second half, and it resulted in a 20-yard field goal from Matt Boermeester.

The Trojans have 323 total yards to the Aggies’ 118.

Backup quarterback Sam Darnold came in for the second time as USC entered the red zone, but this time he wasn’t able to get a touchdown, leaving it to Boermeester to stretch the Trojans’ lead.