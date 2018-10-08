Dodgers reliever Alex Wood comes out of the game after giving up the go-ahead run to the Atlanta Braves in the sixth inning on Sunday. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

The first home run Alex Wood gave up to a left-handed hitter this season was blasted off the bat of Atlanta’s Freddie Freeman and landed a few rows beyond the right-field wall, feet from the Chop House, in the sixth inning Sunday night at SunTrust Park. In almost any other scenario it would’ve been an inconsequential blip, one even the best pitchers occasionally encounter when they face All-Star sluggers.