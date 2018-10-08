BOTTOM OF FOURTH: Camargo walked. That’s seven walks in this game in 3+ innings. The plate umpire must be getting paid for each walk. Flowers walked. That’s eight walks. Inciarte sacrificed. Runners on second and third, one out. Culberson grounded to third, runners holding. Atlanta rolls the dice and has Kurt Suzuki hit for Foltynewicz. And it pays off. Suzuki singles to left-center, scoring both runners. Acuna grounded to third. Now, can the Atlanta bullpen keep the Dodgers from scoring for the next five innings? BRAVES 2, DODGERS 1.
TOP OF FOURTH: Grandal popped to third. Hernandez grounded to short. Bellinger walked. Foltynewicz isn’t pleased with the strike zone either. With Puig batting, Bellinger stole second. Odd play, because now Atlanta walks Puig intentionally to bring Hill to the plate. Hill fouled off three 96-mph fastballs and two 90-mph sliders before striking out swinging. Impressive at-bat by Hill. DODGERS 1, BRAVES 0.
BOTTOM OF THIRD: Foltynewicz struck out looking. Acuna struck out looking. Albies singled to second. Freeman walked. Rich Hill is not pleased with the plate umpire, who apparently believes the strike zone should be the size of a matchbox. Markakis popped to third. 44 pitches through three innings for Hill. DODGERS 1, BRAVES 0.
TOP OF THIRD: Turner flied to center. Muncy struck out swinging. Machado lined to center. Quick inning for Foltynewicz. DODGERS 1, BRAVES 0.
BOTTOM OF SECOND: Tyler Flowers popped to first. Umpire is really squeezing the zone. Ender Inciarte grounded to first. Charlie Culberson, who is one for eight in the series, struck out swinging. DODGERS 1, BRAVES 0.
TOP OF SECOND: Enrique Hernandez flied to right. Cody Bellinger walked. Yasiel Puig singled to left, Bellinger to second. Foltynewicz does not have good stuff so far today. Appears a bit nervous. Rich Hill sacrificed. Pederson struck out swinging. I think Foltynewicz heard me say he was nervous. DODGERS 1, BRAVES 0.
BOTTOM OF FIRST: Ronald Acuna Jr. lined to second. Ozzie Albies flied to center. Freddie Freeman singled to center. This plate umpire has a tight strike zone, which is usually not good for Hill. Nick Markakis walked. First and second, two out. Johan Camargo fouled to first. Considering he gave up a walk and a hit, Hill got through that inning in an economical 14 pitches. DODGERS 1, BRAVES 0.
NLDS Game 4. Dodgers vs. Braves. Rich Hill vs. Mike Foltynewicz. Pull up a chair and spend the afternoon with us.
TOP OF FIRST: Joc Pederson struck out swinging. Justin Turner lined to center. Max Muncy walked. Manny Machado, making up for that horrible strike out last night, doubled to left, Muncy scoring. Yasmani Grandal struck out swinging. Now the question is: Do we get the dominant Rich Hill or the one who struggles? DODGERS 1, BRAVES 0.