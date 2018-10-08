BOTTOM OF FOURTH: Camargo walked. That’s seven walks in this game in 3+ innings. The plate umpire must be getting paid for each walk. Flowers walked. That’s eight walks. Inciarte sacrificed. Runners on second and third, one out. Culberson grounded to third, runners holding. Atlanta rolls the dice and has Kurt Suzuki hit for Foltynewicz. And it pays off. Suzuki singles to left-center, scoring both runners. Acuna grounded to third. Now, can the Atlanta bullpen keep the Dodgers from scoring for the next five innings? BRAVES 2, DODGERS 1.