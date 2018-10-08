The skies were gray. Rain was on the way. An eerie silence had fallen upon the grounds. This was the kind of foreboding you get in a bad novel.
But the performance of the home team had been so futile that a fan felt compelled to heckle his Colorado Rockies, with a voice that rang out loud and clear: “You’re playing the Brewers, for Christ’s sake!”
That was mere minutes after Jesus had hit a home run for the Milwaukee Brewers.
Manny Machado didn’t smile or scowl. He slipped on a yellow designer shirt and nonchalantly shrugged.
“It’s a baseball game,” he said.
As the game was slowly collapsing around his young shoulders Sunday night, debris piling up, chanting fans closing in, Walker Buehler turned to his puzzled infielders with one last show of his renowned confidence.
“We’re fine,” he shouted.
Only this time, he wasn’t. Only this time, his words drifted into the thick air and disappeared into the hostile night.
Justin Turner slipped off his helmet as red fireworks burst above the ballpark. Max Muncy hung his arms over the dugout railing while a techno song from 1999 rattled the rafters of SunTrust Park. Manny Machado had already disappeared inside the clubhouse, where the Dodgers gathered to lick their wounds after a 6-5 defeat by Atlanta in Game 3 of the National League Division Series cost them a chance for a sweep.
The game revealed the paradox of the Dodgers offense. The duo of Muncy and Chris Taylor slugged a pair of home runs early in the night, exhibiting enough might to erase a five-run deficit created by rookie starter Walker Buehler. Turner led a brigade of batters who kept innings alive. Yet as the game drifted toward its conclusion, the hitters could not find a lone tally to match a solo home run struck by Braves All-Star Freddie Freeman off Alex Wood in the sixth inning.
TOP OF NINTH: Right-hander Arodys Vizcaino in to pitch. Joc Pederson, batting for Taylor, singled to right. Turner walked. Muncy had a 3-0 count, but Vizcaino struck him out swinging. Machado struck out swinging at a pitch way outside. The ball went to the backstop, allowing Pederson to move to third and Turner to second. Dozier struck out swinging. Great job by Vizcaino in escaping the jam. BRAVES 6, DODGERS 5. Game 4 is Monday at 1:30 p.m. PT.
BOTTOM OF EIGHTH: Scott Alexander pitching. Brian Dozier at second. Freeman grounded to third. Markakis lined to third. Camargo lined to third. Fast inning. Dodgers are down to their final three outs. BRAVES 6, DODGERS 5.
TOP OF EIGHTH: A.J. Minter pitching for the Braves. Brian Dozier, hitting for Baez, singled to left. Bellinger struck out swinging. Hernandez flied to center. Grandal walked. Puig grounded to short. BRAVES 6, DODGERS 5.
BOTTOM OF SEVENTH: Pedro Baez pitching for the Dodgers. Culberson struck out swinging. Lucas Duda, hitting for Sobotka, stuck out swinging. Acuna walked. Inciarte struck out swinging. BRAVES 6, DODGERS 5.
TOP OF SEVENTH: Right-hander Chad Sobotka in to pitch. Turner flied to center. Muncy grounded to second. Machado popped to third. BRAVES 6, DODGERS 5
BOTTOM OF SIXTH: Alex Wood pitching for Dodgers. Yasiel Puig to right field. Freddie Freeman homered to right. Nick Markakis grounded to short. Ryan Madson in to pitch. Camargo struck out swinging. Suzuki singled to right. Albies flied to center. BRAVES 6, DODGERS 5.