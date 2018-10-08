BOTTOM OF SECOND: Nick Markakis walked on four pitches. Johan Camargo struck out swinging. Kurt Suzuki struck out swinging. That walk seemed to anger young Buehler, who blew balls past both batters. Ozzie Albies singled to center and took second on Bellinger’s error, Markakis to third. Charlie Culberson was walked intentionally. Then Buehler walks the pitcher, Sean Newcomb, giving the Braves their first run of the series. Wow, Buehler’s command fell apart quickly. He seems over-amped for the playoffs. Acuna hit a grand slam. And this game is spiraling out of control. It is 5-0 Braves. Inciarte grounded to second. But the damage is done. BRAVES 5, DODGERS 0
TOP OF SECOND: Manny Machado walked. Matt Kemp grounded into a 5-4-3 double play. Cody Bellinger grounded to second. Newcomb looks very good so far, with his four-season fastball reaching 97. But if he relies on just that and a change-up, the Dodgers will figure him out. DODGERS 0, BRAVES 0.
BOTTOM OF FIRST: Ronald Acuna Jr. struck out swinging. Took only three pitches. Ender Inciarte flied to center. Freddie Freeman grounded to third. Quick inning for Buehler. DODGERS 0, BRAVES 0
Here we go with Game 3. Walker Buehler vs. Sean Newcomb. Pull up a chair and spend the evening with us.
TOP OF FIRST: Chris Taylor lined to center. Justin Turner singled to right. David Freese grounded into a 6-4-3 double play. DODGERS 0, BRAVES 0.
With a left-hander on the mound, manager Dave Roberts sends Joc Pederson, Max Muncy and Yasiel Puig to the bench and adds Chris Taylor, David Freese and Matt Kemp to the lineup.