TOP OF FIRST: Ronald Acuna Jr. doubled to left-center. Johan Camargo grounded to the pitcher, Acuna taking third. Freddie Freeman grounded to second, Acuna holding at third. Nick Markakis struck out looking on a 73-mph curveball. When Kershaw has that much command of his curveball this early, he can be very difficult to hit. A good sign for the Dodgers. DODGERS 0, BRAVES 0